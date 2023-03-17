news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TORTORETO, MARCH 17 – Alessio Allegrini, world-famous horn player, is back for the two concerts this weekend of the 48th season of the Abruzzo Symphony Institution. Appointments on Saturday 18 March at 6 pm in L’Aquila at the foyer of the Teatro Comunale and Sunday 19 March at 6 pm in the Auditorium of the Salinello Village Congress Center in Tortoreto for the last appointment in the Adriatic town.



“The Municipal Administration has strongly believed in this musical journey which, thanks to the masterful performances of the Orchestra of the Abruzzese Symphony Institution, has been able to excite and involve an increasingly large audience, achieving the strategic objective of animating the city’s cultural life also in winter” says Giorgio Ripani, Councilor for Culture and Tourism of the Municipality of Tortoreto. For the occasion, the ISA Orchestra will propose a program of the highest level and prestige with two masterpieces of the concert and symphonic repertoire. In the first half the audience will listen to the Concerto n. 2 for horn and orchestra composed by Richard Strauss in 1942, in the midst of the Second World War, characterized by a rather intimate and collected style. The proposal is part of a multi-year project of the Abruzzo Symphonic Institution which provides for the integral performance of Richard Strauss’ concerts. With the due differences, a certain calm and reflective vein brings this work closer to the other piece in the programme: the Symphony n. 6 in F major op. 68 ‘Pastorale’ by Ludwig van Beethoven, in which the composer draws inspiration from nature understood as an environment that he welcomes and in which man moves. Protagonist of the production, together with the orchestra professors of the ISA, will be musician Alessio Allegrini in the double role of soloist and director. Allegrini is principal horn soloist of the Santa Cecilia National Orchestra and of the Lucerne Festival Orchestra. Alongside his career as a musician, he successfully joins that of teacher and conductor and has climbed onto the podium of the Hamburger Simphoniker. (HANDLE).

