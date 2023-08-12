Mediation mission of Muslim clerics in Niger – DW – August 13, 2023

The Muslim clerics who arrived from Nigeria on Saturday are led by Sheikh Bala Lau, who heads the Salafist-leaning Isala movement. The aim of the delegation is to “reduce tensions that have arisen as a result of the possibility of military intervention by the (West African Economic Community) ECOWAS in Niger,” said people close to the delegation. The trip to Niger’s capital Niamey was made with the approval of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Despite the threat to intervene militarily, the West African confederation of states is still trying to find a negotiated solution. The ECOWAS parliament announced that they wanted to send a delegation to talks with the Nigerien military leadership. Before that, however, Nigeria’s President, as the current ECOWAS Chairman, had to approve the mission.

Military forces led by General Abdourahamane Tiani overthrew and arrested the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26. The junta rejected violent protests by neighboring countries, European states and the USA against the coup. The Group of West African States issued an ultimatum for the military in Niger to reinstate Bazoum and restore constitutional order. As a “last option” they threatened military intervention. The ultimatum passed and it initially remained unclear how the ECOWAS states intend to proceed.

Doctor is admitted to Bazoum

Meanwhile, the junta allowed a doctor to visit President Bazoum, who had been in prison for more than two weeks. In view of the situation, the 63-year-old, his wife and his son are doing well, said Presidential Advisor Abdourahamane Insar, referring to statements by the doctor. The doctor brought food with him, according to Bazoum’s environment.

Before the doctor’s visit to the presidential palace, there was great concern about the state of health of the head of state and his family. The United Nations, governments and human rights organizations have criticized the prison conditions.

