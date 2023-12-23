Medical empowerment community hospitals are “embedded” in public nursing homes to provide “medical” support for the elderly – China News Service

Wuxi’s Outang Nursing Home Sets a New Standard for Elderly Care

In a groundbreaking move, Wuxi City’s Outang Nursing Home has reimagined elderly care with an innovative model that integrates medical and nursing services. This nursing home, embedded within the Outang Community Health Service Center, has set a new standard for elderly care and has provided a much-needed boost for the surrounding community.

The nursing home, which is part of a pilot program initiated by the National Health Commission, has been in operation for one year and has already made a significant impact on the lives of its residents. Under the directorship of Xu Guangqing, the Outang Nursing Home has become a beacon of hope for elderly individuals in Huishan District, Wuxi City, and the broader region.

Xu Guangqing, who also serves as the director of the Outang Community Health Service Center, described the nursing home’s unique features, citing the close proximity and integration of medical and nursing services as a key aspect of its success. With a focus on medical empowerment and elderly care, the nursing home has seen remarkable results in improving the physical and cognitive functions of its residents.

The impact of the nursing home’s operations was clearly visible during on-site interviews, as stories of remarkable transformation and improved quality of life emerged. Therapists and family members alike shared heartwarming stories of the positive changes they had witnessed in the residents, and the impact on their overall well-being.

The success of the Outang Nursing Home has not only benefited the elderly but has also revitalized primary medical resources in the community. By utilizing idle resources within the community health service center, the nursing home has achieved a breakthrough in public elderly care. This new model operates according to one legal person, one team, two medical institutions, and two medical insurance settlement methods, offering a sustainable and holistic approach to elderly care.

Furthermore, the new model aligns with Wuxi’s policies for public nursing homes, which include a bed-day settlement policy for basic medical insurance and reimbursement and subsidy policies for long-term care insurance. The favorable policies have not only improved the quality of care but have also provided financial benefits for the patients and their families.

As a result of its success, the Outang Nursing Home has seen increased business income for the Outang Community Health Service Center and has boosted the morale and enthusiasm of the medical staff. This win-win effect has been a testament to the effectiveness of the integrated medical and nursing care model.

In light of the positive outcomes, Wuxi City has announced plans to expand the pilot project of public nursing homes to other regions, reflecting the commitment to further explore and develop effective experiences and measures for the integration of medical care and nursing care.

The Outang Nursing Home’s success story is a testament to the impact of innovative policies and the dedication of healthcare professionals in transforming elderly care services. As their model continues to evolve and expand, it is poised to set a new standard for elderly care services nationwide.

