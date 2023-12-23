Celebrating International Cultural Exchange: “Talk and Show Jiangxi” Short Video Competition Winners Announced

“International students showcase Jiangxi in video contest”

The 2023 “Talk and Show Jiangxi” themed short video competition came to a close with an award ceremony held at Nanchang University on December 22. Sponsored by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Government and the Jiangxi Branch of China News Service, the competition received 156 contestants from over 30 countries and regions, who submitted a total of 218 short video works.

A total of 19 winning works were selected through preliminary evaluation, online voting, and expert review. The videos captured the beauty and charm of Jiangxi, showcasing the cultural heritage and development vitality of the region. The awards included first, second, third prizes, excellence awards, and a popularity award based on online voting.

Fan Yong, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Government, expressed his appreciation for the winning works, stating that they serve as a window for the world to perceive and understand China through the eyes of foreign friends. The videos focus on empathy, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and pursuing common values, reflecting the spirit of Jiangxi and its people.

Mao Jianjun, editorial board member of China News Agency, highlighted the importance of international communication in the internet era and emphasized that the videos created a platform for international friends to understand China through the window of Jiangxi.

Furthermore, the Secretary of the Party Committee of Nanchang University, Luo Sihai, emphasized the importance of friendship and cultural exchange between Chinese and foreign students. He hopes that the event will open a window for young students to understand the world and enhance friendship between different civilizations.

The ceremony also marked the launch of the 2024 “Talk and Show Jiangxi” themed short video contest, aiming to further promote international communication and understanding through the lens of foreign and Chinese contestants.

In addition to the video contest, the Sixth International Cultural Festival of Nanchang University kicked off on the same day with performances from international students from various countries, including Russia, France, India, and Pakistan, showcasing their diverse cultural traditions and talents.

The event was considered a success, with the audience applauding the brilliant performances. The festival and video contest have contributed to strengthening cultural exchange and understanding between people from different parts of the world.

(Tang Ying, China Daily Jiangxi Reporter Station/Photography Liu Lixin)

