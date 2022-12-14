Medical institutions can issue online prescriptions for the treatment of new crown symptoms to ensure the homogeneity of medical quality and safety

The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “Notice on Effective Internet Medical Services for New Coronary Pneumonia” on December 12. The “Notice” clarifies that medical institutions can use the Internet diagnosis and treatment platform, according to the relevant requirements of the latest version of the new coronavirus pneumonia diagnosis and treatment plan, to issue online prescriptions for patients with symptoms related to new coronavirus pneumonia and those who meet the “Guidelines for Home Treatment of New Coronavirus Infected Patients” Prescriptions for the treatment of symptoms related to COVID-19, and encourage qualified third parties to deliver medicines to patients’ homes.

The “Notice” requires that if a medical institution finds that a patient’s condition has changed or there are other inappropriate online diagnosis and treatment services during the course of Internet diagnosis and treatment services, the doctor should guide the patient to a physical medical institution for treatment. In order to facilitate people to obtain services such as health consultation, medical guidance, and appointments for diagnosis and treatment, and reduce the risk of cross-infection, medical institutions are encouraged to provide 24-hour online consultation services, and provide medical treatment for children, pregnant women, the elderly, dialysis patients, and patients with underlying diseases. And psychological counseling, medication guidance and other services, while actively carrying out time-based accurate appointments to shorten the waiting time of patients after arriving at the hospital.

Encourage higher-level hospitals in medical alliances to improve the ability of primary medical institutions to identify, diagnose and treat high-risk groups through remote consultation, remote diagnosis, and remote training. Local health administrative departments at the county level and above should strengthen the supervision of Internet diagnosis and treatment services, and medical institutions should implement the medical quality and safety responsibilities of Internet diagnosis and treatment services to ensure the integration of online and offline medical services and the homogenization of medical quality and safety.