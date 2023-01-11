history
The delegation from Fagagna distributed power generators, medicines and food in the villages. In the air-raid shelters, in the cold, many female hands weave camouflage cloths for the trenches every day
Alessandra Ceschia
2 minute read
history
The delegation from Fagagna distributed power generators, medicines and food in the villages. In the air-raid shelters, in the cold, many female hands weave camouflage cloths for the trenches every day
Alessandra Ceschia
2 minute read
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More