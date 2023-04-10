Day 13 April 2023 at 15:00 will be held in the Aula Magna “A. Quistelli” of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, the technical seminar: “The new frontier for plant maintenance, training and risk assessment in fire prevention – I DD. MM. 01, 02 and 03 September 2021”.

The event is promoted by the command of the Fire Brigade of Reggio Calabria, in collaboration with the Order of Architects PPC, the Order of Engineers, the Order of Doctors of Agronomy and Doctors of Forestry, the College of Surveyors and Graduate Surveyors, the College of Experts of Reggio Calabria, and sponsored by the Mediterranean University, the Chamber of Commerce and ESEFS – Building School Body for Training and Safety of Reggio Calabria.

The seminar will deal with the main novelties of the DDMM 01, 02 AND 03 SEPTEMBER 2021 which make up a complete picture relating to professionalism and duties relating to management and training in the workplace. The three decrees, issued by the Ministry of the Interior in 2021, repealed the Ministerial Decree of 10 March 1998 which for more than twenty years regulated the general fire-fighting measures of work activities and the related risk assessment.

In particular, the technical seminar will deal with the following topics:

DM. 1 September 2021 – “CONTROLLS” Decree – The decree establishes the criteria for carrying out checks and maintenance of plants, equipment, and all fire safety systems. THEmaintenance technicians must be qualified according to precise general procedures established by the decree.

DM. 2 September 2021 – “GSA” Decree One of the main changes concerns the cases in which the obligation to prepare the emergency plan is triggered, a new condition is introduced in which the emergency plan is mandatory.

DM. 3 September 2021 – “MINI CODE” decree . A real MINI-CODE is introduced for the assessment of fire risk and the prevention and protection measures are specified in detail, as well as the organizational and fire management measures that must be adopted in so-called low risk workplaces. fire.

The opening of the seminar will take place with greetings from the Prefect of Reggio Calabria, the Rector of the Mediterranean University, the Presidents of the Orders and Professional Colleges promoters of the event and the Presidents of the Institutions that sponsored the seminar.

The speakers of the seminar will be: Eng. Eros Mannino and Eng. Michele Mazzaro, respectively Director and Vicar of the Central Directorate of Prevention and Technical Safety of the Ministry of the Interior Department of the Fire Brigade, Eng. Maurizio Lucia, Regional Director of the Calabria Fire Brigade, Eng. Maria Cavaliere, Fire Brigade Commander of Reggio Calabria, Eng. Antonino De Benedetto, Deputy Commander of the Fire Brigade of Reggio Calabria, Eng. Emilio Collini, Fire Brigade officer of Reggio Calabria, Per. Ind. Romolo Stilo, Fire Brigade Officer of Reggio Calabria.

The event will be free and, given the topic of wide interest, the Seminar will be open to all members of the promoting Orders and Colleges.

Participants will be recognized the CFP as ordinary training and, for those in possession of the requisites, the event will allow updating for the purpose of maintaining registration in the Lists of the Ministry of the Interior – Fire Fighting Professionals (DM 5 agosto 2011 art.7).