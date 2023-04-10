FC Schalke 04 also lost the second game in a row and are increasingly in relegation trouble. At TSG Hoffenheim it was a deserved 2-0 defeat. The S04 was inferior for almost the entire 90 minutes. A poor performance by the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Knappen coach Thomas Reis was therefore not easy to talk to after the game. The trainer was visibly pissed about the performance of his team. The FC Schalke 04 coach did not like the first half in particular.

FC Schalke 04: Clear words from Reis

The bottom line is that what Thomas Reis’ team put on the pitch on Easter Sunday was simply not enough. After a decent initial phase, the S04 was never able to put its stamp on the game. After a bitter own goal by Alex Kral and a penalty, it was 0:2 from Schalke’s point of view. Reis was not at all pleased with the result and the performance of his team.

In the interview after the game, the 49-year-old was accordingly clear. “I only saw one team today that threw everything in the relegation battle. It wasn’t us,” Reis told DAZN. “It wasn’t worthy of the relegation battle,” he said. Violent words intended primarily to relate to the first 45 minutes of the game.

In the second section, royal blue was able to increase a little. But in the end it wasn’t enough for points. For Thomas Reis, the effort was simply not enough. “We were too good, you have to present yourself better in the duels and be more present,” analyzed Reis. Basic virtues that the S04 missed in large parts of the away game.

Ferryman calls endgame

Almost the only one who presented himself in top form was S04 goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann. The veteran saved his team from falling behind on one or two occasions and kept his team in the game for a long time. After the game, Fährmann was visibly disappointed, but also aggressive. The Ur-Schalke proclaimed the upcoming home game against Hertha Berlin as a final for relegation. “Actually, I avoid the word ‘final’, but on Friday it’s time,” emphasized the goalkeeper. “The only thing you can take away from today’s game is the support of our fans,” the 34-year-old also stated.

After the severe setback in Sinsheim, it is before the final against Hertha. On Friday (April 14th, 8:30 p.m.) the ferryman and co. are about almost everything. If this game is also lost, Gelsenkirchen will probably finally be able to plan for the second division.