Mediterranean University – Articles

The University of Reggio, with the skills and high level of research that distinguishes the activities of its departments, has always been at the service of the territory and, at present, is at the forefront to provide all the scientific support necessary in the field of the preparatory works for the construction of the bridge over the Strait and the related complementary road and railway works.

In recent days, the agreement was signed for the start of work for the construction of the Villa San Giovanni Geological Map at the headquarters of the Sicily Region in Palermo. The creation of the document is financed by ISPRA, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research, and will constitute an element of extreme importance in the preliminary phase of the construction of the bridge, especially in relation to the complex seismic situation of the Strait area.

The activities envisaged by the agreement also see the participation of researchers from the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria with the involvement, in particular, of the laboratories of the Department of Civil, Energy, Environmental and Materials Engineering for the study of geomechanical characteristics of the rocks.

