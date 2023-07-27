Ricarda Bauernfeind wins the Tour de France

Ricarda Bauernfeind (Eichstätt) ensured the second German day’s victory in the women’s Tour de France and celebrated the greatest success of her career so far. The 23-year-old Team Canyon SRAM cyclist won Thursday’s fifth stage, 126.1 kilometers from Onet-le-Chateau to Albi, after a solo escape.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it. It’s just unbelievable,” said Bauernfeind, who had broken away with about 30 kilometers to go: “Everyone supported me. It was an incredible team effort. We had to chase the first group because we weren’t there. Then it was up to me. I attacked and it worked.”

Second was the Swiss Marlen Reusser in front of Liane Lippert (Friedrichshafen/both 22 seconds back). In the overall classification, Bauernfeind improved to ninth place and is now 1:38 minutes behind the Belgian overall leader Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), who crossed the finish line with the peloton and successfully defended the yellow jersey.

Only last Monday, the German road champion Lippert (Team Movistar) clinched the first German victory in the new edition of the women’s tour on the second stage. In the overall standings, Lippert is one place ahead of Bauernfeind in eighth place (1:29 minutes behind).

The second edition of the women’s tour, which was reinstated last year, ends after eight sections next Sunday in Pau. The day before, the probably decisive part of the day leads to the Pyrenees giant Col du Tourmalet.

