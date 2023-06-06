Home » Mediterranean University – Articles – 23 May
CALABRIA #INRETE WITH EUROPE
Tuesday 23 May at 10
online on our Youtube channel and on Facebook

The initiative is held in the presence of the Representation of the European Commission in Italy, national institutions, stakeholders, insiders, professionals and interested entrepreneurs.

The meeting – which is part of the ASviS Sustainable Development Festival, the most important Italian initiative to promote the UN 2030 Agenda – includes two areas of discussion: on the one hand, the infrastructure and mobility interventions financed by the PON- IR with the contribution of the European Union, on the other the interventions of React-EU to face the water emergency.

It will be an opportunity for the PON-IR, and for all of us, to put the priorities of the European Union back at the center in the field of transport infrastructures, always keeping a close eye on what has been done so far, and on what is still in progress doing with this programming that is coming to an end. (in the attached file the instructions to participate)

