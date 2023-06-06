Home » Microsoft fined $20 million for collecting data on minors
Technology

Microsoft fined $20 million for collecting data on minors

by admin
Microsoft fined $20 million for collecting data on minors

Microsoft will have to pay a $20 million fine to overcome allegations by US authorities of having collected personal data of minors without parental consent. According to the US Federal Trade Commission from 2015 to 2020 the group would have collected data from children under the age of 13 who signed up for its Xbox game system without parental permission, keeping the information. To open an account, users had to provide their first and last name, an email address, and date of birth. A practice that, for the Ftc, violated the Children’s online privacy protection act which instead requires parental consent.

“Our action makes it easier for parents to protect their children’s privacy on Xbox and limits the information Microsoft can collect and store about children,” said Samuel Levine, head of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “This action should also make it abundantly clear that children’s avatars, biometrics and health information are not exempt from the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act,” Levine added.

In addition to the fine, Microsoft will be required to strengthen privacy protections for younger Xbox users: Levine added that it will also extend privacy protections to third-party game publishers with which Microsoft shares children’s data.

Find out more
See also  One-click batch HEIC to JPG images—Tenorshare iCareFone

You may also like

Digital and decarbonization at the heart of the...

“Death Stranding: Director’s Edition” will be on the...

From Google to Twitter, there’s a reason our...

Wol, the first mixed reality experience in a...

The official map of the re-engraved version of...

Acronis, how to defend unprotected educational institutions

the most expensive augmented reality headset ever!

Fnatic and Sony’s Inzone Enter Multi-Year Partnership –...

What is the oldest river in the world?...

Safari gets major privacy improvements and supports adding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy