Mediterranean University – Articles – 28 June | First session of Master’s Degree in Primary Education Sciences

Il June 28, 2023 the first session of the Master’s Degree in Primary Education Sciences will be held in the Aula Magna Quistelli of the “Mediterranea” University of Reggio Calabria, which this year concludes the first five-year cycle with the first graduates.

The final test has a qualifying value for teaching in kindergarten and primary school.

The 25 female students admitted to the graduation session they will discuss theses concerning didactic innovation, the experimentation of new teaching practices and methodologies, but also mathematical, legal and geographical disciplines.

