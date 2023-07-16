Man Arrested with 40 stolen human skulls in Kentucky Property – Ties to Harvard Medical School uncovered

Title: Discovering a House of Horrors: FBI Raid Uncovers Chilling Collection of Stolen Human Skulls

Location: Mount Washington, Kentucky, United States

In a bone-chilling scene reminiscent of a horror movie, authorities stumbled upon a macabre discovery within a property in Mount Washington, Kentucky. The shocking find came to light during an FBI raid that led to the capture of a man identified as James William Nott. Among other bones, agents uncovered a horrifying collection of at least 40 stolen human skulls that Nott had been using as disturbing decorations.

According to sources at the New York Post, Nott is believed to have been involved in trafficking these bones as part of a larger ring linked to Harvard Medical School. The American media reports indicate that Nott had been peddling the stolen remains using the alter ego ‘William Burke,’ allegedly attaching them to various pieces of furniture as macabre home decor.

Upon entering the property, investigators were greeted with a ghastly sight. One skull was found with a scarf wrapped around its neck, while hip bones, ribcages, and spines lay scattered throughout the eerie scene. Shockingly, one skull was even tied to Nott’s bed, amplifying the horror of the discovery.

The FBI suspects that Nott’s involvement with a bone-buying and selling organization brought him in contact with the illicit ring linked to Harvard Medical School. It comes as no surprise that a morgue manager from the renowned institution had been arrested in June for selling parts of corpses. The New York Post recapped how federal authorities accused Cedric Lodge, a longtime employee of Harvard Medical School, of allowing buyers to handpick body parts at the mortuary unit.

The implications of these arrests suggest an intricate network involved in the illegal trade of human remains. One individual identified as Jeremy Pauley from Pennsylvania allegedly interacted with Nott, seeking to purchase the bones. As evidence, Nott had posted numerous photographs of the skulls and other bones on a Facebook profile under the name ‘William Burke.’ The images showcased well-preserved skulls, complete with all their teeth intact.

Authorities now suspect that Lodge, the manager of the Anatomical Donation Program at Harvard Medical School, may be linked to the same ring. Federal authorities have provided information suggesting his involvement in the illicit activities surrounding the trade of human remains.

As the investigation unfolds, it is becoming increasingly apparent that this shocking discovery may just be the tip of the iceberg. A deep-rooted network of bone trafficking seems to have infiltrated one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the United States.

While the motive behind Nott’s ghastly collection remains unknown, the gravity of the crime cannot be overstated. The authorities, along with various police departments and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), continue to work diligently to gather more information about Nott’s involvement, as well as uncover any potential links to a larger bone-trafficking operation.

As the horrifying details surrounding this twisted case continue to emerge, many questions remain unanswered. The implications of this shocking event are bound to shake not only the local community but also the medical and law enforcement establishments nationwide.

