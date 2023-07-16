Remembering Yoandy Garlobo: The Legendary Baseball Player from Matanzas

Title: Renowned Matanzas Baseball Player Yoandy Garlobo Passes Away

By Gian Franco Gil

The newsroom of Swing Completo received the unfortunate news of the death of the esteemed baseball player from Matanzas, Yoandy Garlobo, on Saturday, July 15.

Garlobo was widely recognized in the National Series for his exceptional hitting abilities. As an outstanding hitter, he became one of the key players for the Crocodiles during the 2000-2010 decade. His talent also earned him a place in several national teams, including the Cuban team in the V World Baseball Classic.

Born on January 12, 1977, in Jovellanos, Matanzas, Garlobo was 46 years old at the time of his passing. Despite being of relatively shorter stature, standing at five feet and nine inches (180 centimeters), his prowess with the bat allowed him to excel in the sport.

Yoandy debuted in the Cuban championships in 1996 and played for 16 seasons. Throughout his career, he stepped up to the plate 3,770 times, delivering 1,263 hits, including 198 doubles, 33 triples, and 109 home runs, with an impressive offensive average of .335. He also contributed to his team’s success by driving in 621 runs and scoring 663 times.

One of Garlobo’s most memorable seasons was in 2005 and 2006, leading up to the prestigious World Cup. In 73 games, he achieved 96 hits, including 12 doubles, a triple, and 12 home runs, with a remarkable batting average of .407 and an on-base percentage (OBP) of .548.

His outstanding performance in the National Series earned him a spot on the Cuban team for the first World Baseball Classic in 2006. Although not a regular starter, Garlobo made critical contributions during crucial moments, solidifying his position within the team’s offensive lineup.

In the tournament, Garlobo batted an impressive .480 and finished second only to Major Leaguer Ken Griffey Jr. as the best hitters with 20 or more offensive at-bats. Additionally, he tied with the legendary Ichiro Suzuki for hits connected, both recording 12 hits.

According to information received by Swing Completo, Garlobo’s body will be laid to rest in his hometown of Jovellanos. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

