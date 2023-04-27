Home » Mediterranean University – Articles
News

Mediterranean University – Articles

by admin
Mediterranean University – Articles

Il Single guarantee committee for equal opportunities, the enhancement of the well-being of those who work and against discrimination (CUG) della Mediterranea has published the staff situation report of the University relating toanno 2022as required by Directive 2/19 “Measures to promote equal opportunities and strengthen the role of Single Guarantee Committees in public administrations”.

The report drawn up by the CUG has a twofold objective: to provide a cross-section of the personnel situation (teacher and researcher, technical-administrative and librarian) by analyzing the data transmitted by the Administration on personnel, disaggregated by gender, age, role (or level), seniority in the role, positions of responsibility, use of conciliation measures, use of training and, at the same time, constitute a useful tool for verifying the state of implementation of the measures envisaged in the Three-year Positive Action Plan (PAP) 2021-23, adopted by the Mediterranean University in terms of equal opportunities, workplace well-being, work-life balance, prevention and removal of discrimination.

See also  The eight expert tips to reduce the risks of motorcycle accidents

You may also like

11-year-old boy hit and killed in Monza –...

Independence Cup 2023: ASCK on the roof of...

Dayana Pineda, the cucuteña who wants to make...

The Agenda of Art – At the cinema

Côte d’Ivoire hosts a regional training meeting for...

Is it true that having sex rejuvenates?

4/28 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Today the FNC will have a general manager

THE GOVERNMENT GOES UNDER THE ROOM, MELONI GO...

Greiner: I clung to hope during my detention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy