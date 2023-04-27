Mediterranean University – Articles

Il Single guarantee committee for equal opportunities, the enhancement of the well-being of those who work and against discrimination (CUG) della Mediterranea has published the staff situation report of the University relating toanno 2022as required by Directive 2/19 “Measures to promote equal opportunities and strengthen the role of Single Guarantee Committees in public administrations”.

The report drawn up by the CUG has a twofold objective: to provide a cross-section of the personnel situation (teacher and researcher, technical-administrative and librarian) by analyzing the data transmitted by the Administration on personnel, disaggregated by gender, age, role (or level), seniority in the role, positions of responsibility, use of conciliation measures, use of training and, at the same time, constitute a useful tool for verifying the state of implementation of the measures envisaged in the Three-year Positive Action Plan (PAP) 2021-23, adopted by the Mediterranean University in terms of equal opportunities, workplace well-being, work-life balance, prevention and removal of discrimination.