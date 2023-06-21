Mediterranean University – Articles – webuild Alberto Giovannini Award.

At the conclusion of the second edition of the award named after the economist Alberto Giovannini, former president of webuild, during the event which sees the participation of the minister of education and merit Giuseppe Valditara and the managing director of webuild Pietro Salini, the winners of webbuild internships and PhD scholarships for the brightest and most innovative and PhD degree tests on innovation and digitization in infrastructures.

Dedicated to young graduates and graduates in engineering, information technology and economics, the award celebrates the life and ethical and professional values ​​of Alberto Giovannini who can still guide young people entering the world of work today.

Milan 26 June 2023, 11.30 am

Sala Buzzati, Corriere della Sera, via Eugenio Balzan 3

Media Partner: Corriere della Sera

