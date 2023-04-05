President Tsai Ing-wen will meet with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Kevin McCarthy) at the Reagan Presidential Library in California on the 5th Western time (early morning of the 6th Taiwan time) and conduct cross-party talks. A press conference will also be held at that time. This is also the first time that the President of Taiwan met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives on US soil, which has attracted international attention. And “China Times News Network” also sorted out the latest process of “Cai Mai Hui” for readers, and read it at a time and place.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy (Kevin McCarthy), recently announced that he will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. Members will hold a closed-door meeting. After the meeting, the two sides will make public speeches at 12:00 (Taiwan time 3:00 on the 6th), and then they will have a lunch together. Members’ press conferences, etc., the itinerary is of special significance.

Regarding Tsai Ing-wen’s possible meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy during her transit in the United States, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Mainland, said that the mainland is firmly opposed to this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back. Zhu Fenglian expressed that she urges the U.S. to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-U.S. joint communiqués, not arrange for Tsai Ing-wen’s “transit” visit or even contact with U.S. officials, and fulfill her solemn promise not to support Taiwan independence with practical actions.

(Wang Bowen, Zhongshi News Network)

