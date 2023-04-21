Meet the young jewels of Colombian soccer

Colombian soccer can be in luck, in recent years the Colombian soccer academy has experienced an explosion of certain soccer players who are called to make soccer history. With the arrival of the new coach of the Colombian team, Néstor Lorenzo, things have changed a lot, creating a team in which he has exerted an effective combination between young talents and experienced and historical players.

In this team, young Colombian soccer talents are gaining prominence, some have already made their debut and others are beginning to sound strong to participate with the elastic of the coffee country. Let’s see some of the young Colombian soccer talents. Let’s go there!

John Jader Duran

19-year-old player who plays for the English team of Aston Villa. He started in the lower categories of the Envigado club, at the age of 15 he became the youngest player to score a goal in the professional championship. In January 2022 he was transferred to the MLS team Chicago Fire and a year later he signed for the English club.

An international in the lower categories of the national team, he already made his debut with the first team, scoring a goal in the great game against Japan.

daniel ruiz rivera

Another of the young Colombian talents who has been called up by the new coach Néstor Lorenzo, for the friendly played in January against the United States team. He has played in teams like Fortaleza CEIF or Millonarios, one of the greats in Colombia. His great performance in the team has made him sign for another great South American team, the Brazilian Santos where he is showing his class. He possibly the next number 10 of the Colombian team.

Yaser Asprilla

Another great pearl of Colombian soccer that has already been part of the absolute team of the national team, debiting with only 18 years. She excelled in the Envigado team and soon caught the attention of the European teams. In the year 2022 she signed with the English Watford, where she is beginning to be a player to take into account. She is one of the great promises of Colombian soccer.

Dylan Borrero

Another young striker who is showing great quality and speed in his performances. He wore the colors of Santa Fe and spent three seasons with the Brazilian Atlético Mineiro. In 2022 he signed with the New England Revolution club of the United States Major League. In the year 2023 he has already played three games with the senior national team.

These are the most representative young talents of Colombian soccer, to this list we could easily add: Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Moreno, Deiber Caicedo or Emerson Rivaldo.

There is no doubt that the fans of the coffee team have a lot to be happy about in the near future of their team.