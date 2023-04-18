Meeting between President Bonaccini and the Finnish Ambassador to Italy — Business

Innovation, sustainability, automotive and digital. These are some of the areas of relationship and collaboration between Finland e Emilia Romagna region at the center of the meeting that took place in the regional headquarters in Bologna, between the president Stefano Bonaccini and the ambassador of Finland in Italy, Pia Rantala-Engbergaccompanied by the honorary consul for Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, Federico Scavetta. Also present was the chief of cabinet of the president of the regional council, Andrew Orlando.

Precisely in Finland, on June 13, 2022, the supercomputer Lumi (large unified modern infrastructure), il most sustainable and powerful in Europea, fed only from renewable sources. Inevitable interest in the activity of supercomputer Leonardoinaugurated last year in Bologna.

At the center of the interview also potential collaborations in the field of environmentally sustainable mobility in Emilia-Romagna and tourism. Between President Bonaccini and Ambassador Rantala-Engberg there was also a broad exchange of views on the difficult international situation, which sees Finland exposed in the front row to the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

Pia Rantala-Engberg is also an ambassador at the Republic of Malta and the Republic of San Marino. Previously (201-2015) he had held the position of ambassador of Finland to NATO in Brussels. During his career, he has dealt in particular with security policy issues.