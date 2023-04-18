The armed conflict in Sudan lasted for many days and there was a risk of spillover. Nearly 2,000 EU ambassadors were beaten.

The armed conflict in Sudan has lasted for many days and there is a risk of spillover. Nearly 2,000 EU ambassadors were beaten

The armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces entered its fourth day on the 18th. After a morning of fierce fighting, the capital Khartoum experienced a brief calm. The two sides agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire.

At around 10 am, the Rapid Support Forces announced via social media that it accepted the international initiative for a 24-hour ceasefire for humanitarian purposes. The armed forces spokesman’s office quickly responded via social media, saying it was unaware of the ceasefire, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of accepting the ceasefire to avoid a major defeat. But starting at 10 o’clock, the sound of gunfire in Khartoum gradually subsided, and reporters could only hear occasional and sporadic gunfire. A few hours later, the armed forces announced a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 18:00.

UN officials said on the 17th that the armed conflict in Sudan has caused nearly 200 deaths and 1,800 injuries. The European Union said Aidan O’Hara, the EU’s ambassador to Sudan, was beaten at his residence in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Countries in the region and the international community continue to call for a ceasefire, but there is currently no sign of concessions from both sides in the conflict. Some analysts say the conflict could last for days and there is even a risk of spillover.

Dire humanitarian situation

Falk Pertes, head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, reported to the United Nations Security Council via video link on the 17th that the conflict had killed at least 185 people and injured about 1,800.

The Sudanese Doctors Committee said on the same day that the conflict caused nearly 100 civilian deaths, and it is estimated that “dozens” of people on both sides of the conflict died. Since many wounded were unable to reach the hospital for treatment, the actual number of casualties may be higher.

The combined group of doctors said the fighting had wreaked havoc on hospitals in Khartoum and other cities, with some “completely closed”. The World Health Organization earlier warned that hospitals in Khartoum treating injured civilians had “run out of blood stocks, transfusion sets and IV fluids”.

In Sudan’s western Darfur region, Doctors Without Borders reported that 136 injured civilians were being treated at the only open El Fasher hospital in Northern Darfur state. Cyrus Payet, the international medical aid organization’s local coordinator, said most of the wounded civilians, “many of them children”, were hit by the crossfire. Due to limited surgical capacity, 11 civilians died from their injuries in the first 48 hours of the conflict.

In Khartoum, residents are struggling to get by in panic. Tanks could be seen rumbling through the streets through the window, the sound of air raids, gunfire and intense gunfire was intermittent, and black smoke hung over the city. Some residents ventured out, forming long lines outside food stores and gas stations that were still open. Most urban areas are without water or electricity.

In Khartoum, there were also reports of defeated soldiers taking advantage of the fire and looting property. Reuters said that after the conflict broke out on the 15th, there were no policemen on the streets of Khartoum.

EU ambassador attacked

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borelli tweeted on the 17th: “A few hours ago, the EU ambassador to Sudan was beaten in his residence. It is the Sudanese authorities who protect the safety of diplomatic premises and diplomatic personnel. The primary responsibility is also an obligation under international law.”

Borelli did not disclose the injuries to EU ambassador O’Hara, nor did he identify which gang beat O’Hara.

O’Hara is 58 years old and Irish. EU spokeswoman Nabila Masrali told AFP that O’Hara was “well”. “The safety of our staff is our top priority. The EU mission in Sudan has not been evacuated and security measures are being assessed.”

Ireland’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Michael Martin, said that while O’Hara “was not seriously injured”, the attack “seriously breached the obligation to protect diplomats under the Vienna Convention”.

The United Nations World Food Program said earlier on the 16th that the multilateral aid agency had to suspend all activities in Sudan after it was hit by clashes while distributing supplies in North Darfur on the 15th. Three employees were killed and two were injured.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said the resurgence of conflict in Sudan had exacerbated an already fragile situation and forced UN agencies and their humanitarian partners to temporarily suspend several aid projects in Sudan. Agence France-Presse reported that one-third of Sudan’s population needs humanitarian assistance.

no signs of easing

According to Reuters analysis, although the military has an advantage in strength and has an air force, the Rapid Support Forces have long been widely camped in residential areas in Khartoum and other cities, which means that it is difficult for either side to win quickly.

Tensions between the Rapid Support Forces and the military have grown over the past few months over how the Rapid Support Forces will be reconfigured and integrated into the government army, and who will oversee the process. The Associated Press interpreted that this adaptation was a main condition of the agreement reached by Sudanese parties last December to resume the political transition process, and the agreement has not been signed so far.

Sudanese political analyst Hulud Haile said the current conflict in Khartoum was “unprecedented” despite decades of civil war, coups and rebellions since independence.

The head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, Pertes, told reporters on the 17th: “The situation is changing, and it is hard to say which side the balance will lean towards.” The two sides did not give the impression that they hope to accept peace mediation immediately.

Reuters reported citing Egyptian security officials as sources that Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were working together on a ceasefire proposal. Egypt is the most important supporter of the Sudanese military, and the Rapid Support Forces has close ties with the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres earlier in the day again urged both sides in the conflict to “cease hostilities immediately”, warning that any further escalation could be “very devastating for Sudan and the entire region”. (This newspaper synthesizes news from Xinhua News Agency)