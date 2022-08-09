Citizens will be able to speak with the mayor every Wednesday from 8.30 to 10, with free access

BELLUNO. The meetings without an appointment with the mayor Oscar De Pellegrin kick off this week. “I promised it during the election campaign, every promise is a debt,” says the mayor jokingly.

The day fixed for free access to Palazzo Rosso is Wednesday, the time will be from 8.30 to 10; in case of absence of the mayor due to commitments, the deputy mayor Paolo Gamba can be found.

“I strongly believe in the importance of bringing institutions closer to citizens – explains De Pellegrin -, programmed and orderly access is right and useful, but there are people who find it difficult to send an email or simply find the telephone number of the offices for make an appointment, in this way everything is easier. The deputy mayor and I will strive to always be present that day at those times ».

From his establishment in Palazzo Rosso until today, De Pellegrin has met dozens of people, including institutions, associations, groups of citizens and young people, has made contact with the city and created links.

«I am not very social but very social – he concludes – I want to meet the Belluno people face to face and I will always strive to do so, regardless of how full the agenda is. The town hall is the home of the citizens and this is a way to make them feel really at home ».

For those who want to make an appointment, the reception day is Friday morning. To meet the mayor, simply send an email to [email protected] or call the secretariat on 0437 913216.