For Goals, the development team is aiming for a title that can come out as soon as possible and perfect after launch. Too risky strategy?

First details on Goals, one of the two ‘anti-FIFA’ currently in development – and, as far as we know, the one furthest behind in terms of timing. In a video released over the weekend, Andreas Thorstensson – CEO of the studio that is taking care of the game – outlined his ideas for the launch, which promises to be a kind of early access. Unlike FIFA, and rather similar to eFootball, Goals will make its way, enriching itself with new features and functionalities over time.

A “basic” Goals —

With Goals, the intention is to release the game long before it is actually completed. “We want to launch a very rudimentary, basic, poor version”, has explained Thorstensson, who is also the founder of SK Gaming, a German esports organization. “And give it to the community soon, far too soon. People will laugh at the quality of the game, but that’s the point. We want them to test the game early when we can fix core gameplay mechanics and gameplay features. ” Also, “we will skip all the animations and luxury 3D models. We want to make it basic, so that people can try it out ”.

A risk? –

Quite a risky strategy, considering that the same idea didn’t bring Konami particularly well last year. The Japanese company literally took months to get eFootball back on the right tracks and even today it is struggling to shake off the bad reputation accumulated to the sound of bugs and deficient features. It is not yet clear how the other FIFA-killer, UFL, will differ in terms of gameplay, even if the approach in terms of licenses and visual quality, at least in the ambitions of Strikerz, Inc., is significantly different: just think that it is Cristiano Ronaldo has already been hired as a testimonial. If nothing else, unlike Goals, UFL is aiming for 2022, while the times in this case still seem rather long. They both share the formula free-to-playwhich will make them playable for free upon release.