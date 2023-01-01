Listen to the audio version of the article

For the Meloni government, an early 2023 is opening that is anything but downhill. Although he managed to close the game on the Budget law in a very short time, now with the new year the decisive challenges open up: the Covid risk, the pension reform, the development of industrial policy, the ratification of the Mes, the beach concessions and the reform of the judiciary and that of the institutions.

Covid risk

The Covid-19 pandemic is “unpredictable” and it is therefore a priority to “prepare”, also to cope with the increase in the demand for assistance due to the simultaneous spread of seasonal flu, clarified the Ministry of Health, with a circular which put the Regions on alert. For now, the indication is to intensify checks at Chinese landing airports, but the situation will need to be assessed in the coming days: the government is already ready to indicate the use of masks indoors, an incentive for smart working and a reduction in events mass (but excluding any hypothesis of lockdown).

Pensions

Despite the innovations contained in the maneuver on social security, starting with Quota 103, the game is not over yet: the table between the government and the social partners is already scheduled for January 19 to gradually go beyond the Fornero law. The League is known to aim for the goal of exits with Quota 41 regardless of chronological age. A very expensive solution, as well as that of a raise a One thousand Euro of the minimum threshold for all the pensions on which Forza Italia presses.

Industrial policy

On the business front, the government has given priority in the maneuver to expensive bills, not leaving the associations at all satisfied. This is why the thread will have to be picked up again in January: the first table on industrial policy with the unions will take place on 24 January. On January 18 there will be the meeting on the sector metalworkeron the 19th the table former Ilvaon the 23rd the table of modathen the path of the table will be resumed automotive and that of telecommunications. The government hopes that a mild winter will reduce the resources to be allocated to expensive energy, and therefore put hay on the farm to be used for recovery.

Mes, what ways out for the government

It My

Italy remained the only country not to have ratified the Save States Fund (Month). Meloni clarified that the instrument will never be used by his government and sent the ball into the field of Parliament, where, however, the majority is divided: FI, while noting its doubts, considers the ratification de facto mandatory, while in the Carroccio there is are those who remain strongly opposed.