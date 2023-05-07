Home » Members of the Clan del Golfo sexually assaulted a mother in front of her daughter.
News

Members of the Clan del Golfo sexually assaulted a mother in front of her daughter.

by admin
Members of the Clan del Golfo sexually assaulted a mother in front of her daughter.

The Army report states that the victims were restrained and tortured in their own homes.
They could not access the minor carnally because the army had just arrived.

In front of her daughter, men from the Clan del Golfo sexually assaulted a mother on the night of May 5. The activities took place between 10:00 pm and midnight, according to Colonel Manuel González, commander of the XIV Brigade of the National Army in Yolombó, Antioquia, within the jurisdiction of the Floresta village.

“We denounce before the competent authorities an act of aberration (…), members of the Jorge Iván Arboleda Garcés substructure enter a house, subdue its members (mother, daughters and grandmothers), tie them up, then sexually abuse the mother in the presence of his youngest daughter and of the grandmother”, explained the officer.

It may interest you: According to the Prosecutor’s Office, more than 90% of femicides in recent years have been clarified

According to the commander, the community alerted the Army through a call and the uniformed officers reacted to the situation: “We arrived at the scene of the events and fought with the criminal group, then the group fled from the scene of the events and helped to the family, where they inform us that if it had not been for the immediate presence, they would have also abused the daughter, who is a minor,” González said.

Any event that occurs must be reported, the Colonel advised the communities. Keep in mind that the Army is here to defend the lives of our neighbors. We are serving Magdalena Medio and Northeast Antioquia to offer the community any help it needs. «.

See also  Coronavirus, 12th victim in Bracigliano: 53-year-old deceased - breaking latest news

In these two sub-regions of the department, Jorge Iván Arboleda’s front of the Gulf clan commits crimes, including murder, extortion, illegal gold trafficking, drug trafficking and intimidation of the population.

You may also like

Photo contest on sustainable tourism in the Adriatic...

Imran Niazi’s defamation of Pakistan Army is highly...

Sichuan and Chongqing jointly issued the “4 lists”...

BBVA and Bancamía will award scholarships for vulnerable...

Decree appointing supervisory committees for the SUD Competition

International Day of the Red Cross is celebrated...

Presentation of the “Bonsai Festival 2023”

Cubans demonstrate and call for freedom in the...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

in Castel Guelfo (Bo) official inauguration of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy