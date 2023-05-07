Members of the Clan del Golfo sexually assaulted a mother in front of her daughter.

The Army report states that the victims were restrained and tortured in their own homes.

They could not access the minor carnally because the army had just arrived.

In front of her daughter, men from the Clan del Golfo sexually assaulted a mother on the night of May 5. The activities took place between 10:00 pm and midnight, according to Colonel Manuel González, commander of the XIV Brigade of the National Army in Yolombó, Antioquia, within the jurisdiction of the Floresta village.

“We denounce before the competent authorities an act of aberration (…), members of the Jorge Iván Arboleda Garcés substructure enter a house, subdue its members (mother, daughters and grandmothers), tie them up, then sexually abuse the mother in the presence of his youngest daughter and of the grandmother”, explained the officer.

According to the commander, the community alerted the Army through a call and the uniformed officers reacted to the situation: “We arrived at the scene of the events and fought with the criminal group, then the group fled from the scene of the events and helped to the family, where they inform us that if it had not been for the immediate presence, they would have also abused the daughter, who is a minor,” González said.

Any event that occurs must be reported, the Colonel advised the communities. Keep in mind that the Army is here to defend the lives of our neighbors. We are serving Magdalena Medio and Northeast Antioquia to offer the community any help it needs. «.

In these two sub-regions of the department, Jorge Iván Arboleda’s front of the Gulf clan commits crimes, including murder, extortion, illegal gold trafficking, drug trafficking and intimidation of the population.