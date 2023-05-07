Home » Presentation of the “Bonsai Festival 2023”
Presentation of the “Bonsai Festival 2023”

PRESS CONFERENCE – Tuesday 9 May 2023 at 12 in the Arengo hall (municipal residence of Ferrara)


Tuesday 9 May 2023 at 12, in the Arengo room (municipal residence of Ferrara) will take place there presentation of the seventh edition of the “Festival Bonsai”the review of shows curated by the Ferrara Off theater.

At the meeting with the journalists they will intervene

Marco GulinelliCouncilor for Culture of the Municipality of Ferrara

Cinzia Cazzolihead of the Live Entertainment Office of the Cultural Activities Sector of the Emilia – Romagna Region

Julius Costaartistic director Ferrara Off

Marco Sgarbiorganizational director Ferrara Off



