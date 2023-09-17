Men and women arrive at the grill

That is the night we will experience this Saturday, November 11, when the stage lights turn on so that the Cañaveralejo Arena vibrates with the “Viva la vida fest.”

A night in which the “Men on the grill and women on the grill” will take to the stage, who this season arrive with new voices, new songs and a new show, to surprise with other genres.

Salsa, rock in Spanish, romantic ballads, merengue and pop will be part of the songs that we will not stop singing to let the heart speak.

This will indeed be an experience so that, bringing music that never goes out of style, we can rediscover love, heartbreak and healthy fun.

Friends, family and even old loves are the guests of this presentation that comes with an unmatched list:

Women

Shaira (winner of the XS factor), Allison Jopan (Actress and former participant of Romina Poderosa), Mariana Gómez (actress interpreting Arelys Henao), Laura de León (actress and presenter) and Laura Mayolo (singer, former Mojito Lite).

The men

Carlos Montaño (Grupo Siam), Juan Manuel Medina (Laura and Juan), Marcelo Cezán (presenter, announcer, actor), Karoll Márquez (singer and actor) and Josse Narváez (presenter, actor, model), will be the male voice of the evening

The perfect excuse to meet again with your friends, your partner, cousins, neighbors and have a night that you will surely always remember.

‘Viva la vida fest’ will be this Saturday, November 11 at the Cañaveralejo Arena. A “Now we present to you” concert

Reports: Colboletos, on their website www.colboletos.com602 661 1111 or via WhatsApp 300 661 1111.

Comments