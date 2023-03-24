The rehabilitation and road maintenance work in the more than ten neighborhoods of Commune VII of Yopal has been carried out by Disaster Risk Management.

At this time, the intervention is being carried out in the Villa David neighborhood, one of the most remote sectors of the city, where at least 800 Yopal families reside.

In articulation with the Municipal Mayor’s Office, with a machinery team, cleaning, conformation, material supply, ditching and compaction are carried out.

According to Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare, in this work in which the roads most deteriorated by the rains are recovered, in progress since last December, the Villa Lucia, Xiruma I neighborhoods have been intervened and II, Guarataros, Bosques de Sirivana, Llano Vargas, Salomé I, Santa Marta, Torres del Sol, Getsemaní and Salomé II.

Source: Government of Casanare

