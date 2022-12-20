36 years after winning the last World Cup, Argentina finally returned to the top of the world, and Messi also fulfilled a long-cherished wish for many years.

After reaching the summit, Messi and the Argentine team took a special plane to return home. They arrived in the capital Buenos Aires at 2:50 a.m. local time on Tuesday, 20th. As many as 200,000 fans welcomed their hero home.

At noon local time, which is Beijing time tonight, the entire Argentine team will go to the Obelisk in Buenos Aires to celebrate winning the championship with the fans.

The Jilin-1 satellite, a subsidiary of Changguang Satellite, captured scenes of crowds of people parading and celebrating near the landmark Obelisk in Buenos Aires.

About 2 million cheering Argentine fans flooded the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate the victory.

The huge Argentine flag was passed among the crowd, and the entire 9th of July Avenue was filled with the joy of victory.

In fact, within minutes of Argentina’s victory in the final, crowds of Argentines headed to downtown Buenos Aires and other iconic sites for celebrations, carrying flags, caps and the national team’s blue and white jerseys.

The Argentine government also declared a national holiday on Tuesday to celebrate.

Comparison between December 12th and 20th

