Meteorite crashes on a house in the USA. Roof destroyed, but no one injured » Science News

For experts it is a relic dating back to the dawn of the Solar System.

A meteorite fell on a house, gutting its roof Hopewell Township, New Jersey in the United States, yesterday Monday May 8 at 13. The rocky meteorite was identified by local police, arrived at the house located on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road and damaged the wooden floor. Luckily no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

The object has a size of 12cm and an elongated shape. Derrick Pitts, the chief astronomer of the Franklin Institute, explained that it could date back to five billion years ago and would be a remnant of the formation of the Solar System. The fall of the object could be related to the meteor shower, the Eta Aquariids, which is crossing our planet.

