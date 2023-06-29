Home » Metro store employees are on strike in North Rhine-Westphalia
Metro store employees are on strike in North Rhine-Westphalia

There are strikes in Metro stores in Dortmund, Essen, Recklinghausen, Neuss, Schwelm and Mülheim an der Ruhr.

More than 1,000 employees in wholesale and foreign trade in North Rhine-Westphalia had already stopped working on Wednesday. They want to put pressure on the employer because the union is demanding a wage increase of 13 percent.

The employees are worried about their livelihood because of the high inflation. However, the employer is said not to have met the demands in the negotiations. The next round of negotiations will take place in Düsseldorf on Friday.

