The Hebi Demonstration Zone held a promotion meeting for the installation of safety devices for urban and rural gas users- ChinaDaily.com

The Hebi Demonstration Zone held a promotion meeting for the installation of safety devices for urban and rural gas users

On June 25, the Hebi Demonstration Zone held a meeting to promote the installation of safety devices for urban and rural gas users. Comrades and persons in charge of various property companies in the jurisdiction participated.

The meeting emphasized that one is to attach great importance to it. Fully cooperate with the promotion of the installation of safety protection devices for gas residents in the property community, and effectively maintain the safety of people’s lives and property. The second is to do a good job of publicity. Set up publicity booths, hang banners, place publicity display boards, explain the necessity of installing gas safety devices, and answer users’ questions, so that residents can fully understand the safety risks in gas use and the importance and necessity of installing gas safety devices sex. The third is to cooperate with the installation. All property service companies should have special personnel responsible for docking, assisting, and cooperating with professional gas management companies to do the installation work. Post the indoor gas safety device “Retrofit Announcement” and “Retrofit Notice” in the community, use WeChat groups, exhibition boards, consultation desks, etc. to publicize policies, notify residents of the community about the installation, inform the family to keep people, and come to the door according to the time announced by the announcement retrofit.

