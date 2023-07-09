Miabi: start of construction work on the Katshia Bridge

The Roads Office (OR) launched, since Thursday, July 6, the construction works of the Katshia bridge, in the territory of Miabi (Kasaï-Oriental).

The inhabitants of the territory of Miabi affirm that the construction of this work on the Mova Katshia river will facilitate traffic between the territories of Miabi and Lupatapata and the city of Mbuji Mayi.

This new bridge will also connect certain groups of these two territories.

According to the territory administrator of Miabi, the construction project of this infrastructure was designed by the OR after the collapse, at the beginning of the current year, of the old bridge built in the colonial era. .

The collapse of this structure has so far cut off several localities in the territories of Miabi and Lupata pata.

The materials for the construction of this modern bridge have already arrived in Miabi since last April.

According to the Deputy Director General of the Roads Office on mission in Kasaï-Oriental, this work is part of the project to build nearly 300 bridges throughout the DRC.

The DGA also welcomed the vast local development program of 145 territories launched by the President of the Republic to open up the 26 provinces of the DRC.

The government of Kasaï-Oriental attended the launch of the construction works of this bridge.

