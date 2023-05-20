Home » Miami Heat take Boston again and escape 2-0 in the Eastern final
Miami Heat take Boston again and escape 2-0 in the Eastern final

Miami Heat take Boston again and escape 2-0 in the Eastern final

With another display of resistance commanded by Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat won this Friday 111-105 on the field of the Boston Celtics and went ahead 2-0 in the final of the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

The Heat, who qualified for the playoffs in the playoffs, will now host the next two games of the tie against the Celtics, current runners-up, who are on the ropes.

Jimmy Butler was once again the star of Miami with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals, seconded by an impressive Bam Adebayo, who was close to a triple double with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists.

Reserve guard Caleb Martin, with 25 points off the bench, was the unexpected weapon for the Heat, who once again showedor be the best team in the tight finishes.

Miami came in with a 12-point deficit (77-89) in the last 10 minutes and took advantage of the Celtics’ offensive short circuit.

Boston’s leader, Jayson Tatum, finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists but the other figure, Jaylen Brown, stayed at 16 points with a disastrous series of 7/23 from the field.

The tie now moves to Miami for Game 3 on Sunday. The winner of the series will face the winner of the Western final, dominated by the Denver Nuggets 2-0 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

