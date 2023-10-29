Home » Miami Police Arrest Truck Driver Allegedly Linked to Million-Dollar Liquor Theft
News

Miami Police Arrest Truck Driver Allegedly Linked to Million-Dollar Liquor Theft

by admin
Miami Police Arrest Truck Driver Allegedly Linked to Million-Dollar Liquor Theft

Miami Police Arrest Cuban Truck Driver for Theft of $1 Million Liquor Shipment

Miami, FL – Miami police have apprehended a Cuban truck driver who is allegedly linked to the theft of a liquor shipment worth a staggering one million dollars in Hillsborough County. The stolen goods were later found in Hialeah. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Miguel Ángel Artiles Rivas, who is believed to have conspired with a woman named Luzmeli Cardero, aged 54, who is still wanted by the authorities, according to a report from America TeVe.

This audacious robbery took place between July 7 and 10 at a liquor distribution center located in Gibsonton, a city near Tampa in Hillsborough County. Law enforcement agencies assert that Rivas and Cardero violently targeted the establishment, making off with thousands of bottles of the popular 1800 tequila brand. The retail price of each unit ranges from $31 to $50.

The stolen trailers were subsequently discovered in Hialeah, located in Miami-Dade County, providing vital leads to the ongoing investigation. The recovery of the stolen liquor further bolsters the case against the culprits. However, authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information regarding Cardero’s whereabouts, as she remains at large.

In a similar incident, another Cuban resident of Hialeah appeared in county criminal court back in September, facing charges of stealing a truck in Orlando. The stolen truck had been transporting a shipment of beef worth a staggering $200,000. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Lázaro Izquierdo Crespo, attempted to flee upon being discovered by law enforcement officers.

See also  Shanghai media: Chinese football is worried about the next 20 years, what should we do in the next four years? _Li Tie

These recent cases highlight the alarming rise in theft incidents involving commercial vehicles in the Miami area. Police are intensifying efforts to combat these crimes, as they pose a significant threat to the local economy. Motorists and trucking companies must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Citizens are reminded to report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly. The Miami police department is offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in these thefts.

You may also like

November 1: World Ecology Day

International Financial Forum 2023 Global Annual Conference Opens...

Tour de France ends in Nice in 2024

STORMS UNTIL SUNDAY « Cde News

The Haunting Legend of the Serbian Dancing Lady...

The Registrar’s Office activated the Press Center for...

Beijing Sport University Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence...

Okta: Data leak at cybersecurity company causes sharp...

Vice President of the Republic announces immediate assistance...

The Successful Launch Test of Pakistan’s Medium-Range Ballistic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy