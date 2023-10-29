Miami Police Arrest Truck Driver Allegedly Linked to Million-Dollar Liquor Theft

Miami Police Arrest Cuban Truck Driver for Theft of $1 Million Liquor Shipment

Miami, FL – Miami police have apprehended a Cuban truck driver who is allegedly linked to the theft of a liquor shipment worth a staggering one million dollars in Hillsborough County. The stolen goods were later found in Hialeah. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Miguel Ángel Artiles Rivas, who is believed to have conspired with a woman named Luzmeli Cardero, aged 54, who is still wanted by the authorities, according to a report from America TeVe.

This audacious robbery took place between July 7 and 10 at a liquor distribution center located in Gibsonton, a city near Tampa in Hillsborough County. Law enforcement agencies assert that Rivas and Cardero violently targeted the establishment, making off with thousands of bottles of the popular 1800 tequila brand. The retail price of each unit ranges from $31 to $50.

The stolen trailers were subsequently discovered in Hialeah, located in Miami-Dade County, providing vital leads to the ongoing investigation. The recovery of the stolen liquor further bolsters the case against the culprits. However, authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information regarding Cardero’s whereabouts, as she remains at large.

In a similar incident, another Cuban resident of Hialeah appeared in county criminal court back in September, facing charges of stealing a truck in Orlando. The stolen truck had been transporting a shipment of beef worth a staggering $200,000. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Lázaro Izquierdo Crespo, attempted to flee upon being discovered by law enforcement officers.

These recent cases highlight the alarming rise in theft incidents involving commercial vehicles in the Miami area. Police are intensifying efforts to combat these crimes, as they pose a significant threat to the local economy. Motorists and trucking companies must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Citizens are reminded to report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly. The Miami police department is offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in these thefts.

