According to information from ESPNthe owner of the equipment North Carolina he would be talking to Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall to see the best possible offer.

“A deal is not imminent, but there is significant momentum for a sale that would eventually install Plotkin and Schnall as co-governors of the Hornets,” journalist Adrian Wojnarowski explained.

Jordan he has served as the majority owner of the Hornets since 2010 after spending $275 million. However, the team has not achieved the best results since then.