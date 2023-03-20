Home News Michael Jordan Thinks of Selling the Hornets – EntornoInteligente
by admin
According to information from ESPNthe owner of the equipment North Carolina he would be talking to Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall to see the best possible offer.

“A deal is not imminent, but there is significant momentum for a sale that would eventually install Plotkin and Schnall as co-governors of the Hornets,” journalist Adrian Wojnarowski explained.

Jordan he has served as the majority owner of the Hornets since 2010 after spending $275 million. However, the team has not achieved the best results since then.

In a study conducted by Forbes last October, the Charlotte team ranked 27th among the most valuable teams in the league. NBAwith an estimated value of around 1.7 billion dollars.

