In recent days it was learned through a video on social networks that a transit agent attached to the Valledupar Municipal Transit Secretariat would have received money from a citizen, suggesting that the gift was to prevent some type of procedure such as a fine or immobilization for some type of infraction to the mobility norm.

The images were apparently recorded from inside a warehouse located in the center of the city.

Given these facts, the municipal administration, through a statement to public opinion, expressed that the fact is the subject of an investigation to clarify what happened.

“From the process, and according to what the investigations reveal, the necessary measures will be adopted. It is important to note that, from the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar through the Department of Traffic, respect and responsibility have been encouraged in the control actions carried out by our agents to improve mobility and road safety.”reads in the writing.

However, this is not the first known case in which a traffic agent “asks for soft drinks” in recent months.

In February of this year, a similar process reached the judicial authorities when agents Fabio Enrique Zuleta Pretel and José Joaquín Baute, were charged with the crime of extortion as co-perpetrators.

The 12th Sectional Prosecutor’s Office maintained that the two public officials on February 5, 2022, when the 5th Sectional Prosecutor, Johan Ustariz, in the company of his wife were traveling in their vehicle on 19th Street with Carrera 10, driving the wrong way, they were persuaded so that they would deliver money in exchange for not imposing a fine and immobilization of the car.

“The traffic agents, taking advantage of their duties, induced him to give them an undue benefit, in this case, money, at the same time that they pressured him to give him money or something for ‘sodas,’ to which the prosecutor objected.”reported the prosecutor in the case.

Faced with these accusations, the traffic agents did not accept charges and indicated that they requested money from the prosecutor and that they did not pressure him either.

Also in December 2022, a video in which a traffic officer was slapped by a woman in the middle of a procedure went viral on social networks. Everything would have happened after the citizen allegedly gave the agent 50,000 pesos to avoid a fine, but later they did not reach any “arrangement.”

At that time, the official of the Valledupar Transit Secretariat assured that the attack did not correspond to a bribe that she received and did not comply, but rather to the annoyance of the woman for having imposed a fine.

He specified that, on December 14, 2022, the woman was traveling in a car with a man who made an improper turn in the 15th race in the city center, which is why he decided to impose the subpoena.

“He was told that the subpoena was going to be made. The lady told me that she was an official of the La Paz Traffic Department, she asked for collaboration, but she did not cooperate because of the turn she made, which was a dangerous maneuver and the lady was very dissatisfied; I moved away from her side while they continued the procedure.”said the municipal agent who preferred identity confidentiality.

However, the following day in the afternoon the citizen looked for the municipal agent to slap her before the eyes of the passers-by who were in the popular sector of ‘Cinco Esquinas’.

The case is still under investigation.

THE PYLON