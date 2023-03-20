By Victoria Rodriguez Rey (@victoriarodriguezrey)

As in most early chefs, Matías Tesoriero’s does not escape the captivating influence that arises from the family kitchen, childhood memories in Villa Giardino, Córdoba. “My link with the kitchen existed since I was a child. In my house they cooked a lot. I helped my mom cook. She sold homemade cakes and sweets. We were there in the middle of all that. Then when deciding what to study I leaned towards gastronomy. Before starting to study, I worked in the kitchen for a summer and that helped me decide, there I really saw what this gastronomic life was going to be like ”, he recalls.

“I started in the Sierras de Córdoba, in neighborhoods and hotels. I studied cooking in La Falda, at the University of Morón, and at the cooking school called Azafrán. Already in Córdoba capital I worked in several restaurants. Then I went to Spain for a while. I was in Marbella and Mallorca. Then I went back to the south and worked in Calafate, also in Villa la Angostura and Villa Pehuenia”, says the chef.

Every detail counts from the harvest of the products to use in the kitchen.

Although he does not say so, Matías specialized in Marbella with Mauricio Giovanini, a Cordovan chef who achieved a Michelin star and also shared fires with Martín Molteni.

The traveling spirit and the permanent search, made Matías pass through Villa Pehuenia several times, first summoned to work at the La Escondida inn and finally, for 10 years, in the venture that he runs with his partner Ailén, Borravino.

Each dish has an artistic touch.

Despite the fact that he dabbled in molecular and gourmet cooking, today he prefers to do what he calls product cooking. “We try to make it as seasonal as possible, we are making a very simple, pure kitchen, trying to highlight the product and not touch it too much. I have been cooking for 17 years, imagine that I went through different stages. I think today I feel comfortable and happy. Seeking to produce a simple and tasty cuisine, as tasty and rich as possible. Actually we cook almost everything we like to eat ”, describes Matías about the proposal that he offers in Borravino.

Matías Tesoriero is excited about his participation in the Yo Como Festival. “I like to participate whenever I can. We try to be present at all the gastronomic fairs where we are invited. It’s good to get involved to add, learn and interact with colleagues. Being present and helping gastronomy grow from our place is good ”, he concludes.



