Home Business Save money: 8 tips to expand your nest egg
Business

Save money: 8 tips to expand your nest egg

by admin
Save money: 8 tips to expand your nest egg

To solidify your savings habits, make sure your money is in the right type of account and set practical savings goals.
Moyo Studio/Getty Images

To save money, you should review your spending and see if there are areas you can cut back on spending.

Make sure your money is in the right place and see if you have an interest-bearing bank account.

If you’re saving for a specific purpose, you should set practical guidelines for your goals.

We are currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider as an added service to our readers. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Whether you’re starting to save money for an emergency or you’re saving for a mortgage down payment, reviewing your saving habits can be an essential factor in reaching your financial goals.

If you don’t know how to save money fast or have had trouble saving in the past, here are eight tips from financial experts that you can apply.

1. Keep track of your expenses

To start saving money, you first need to look at where your money is going.

“People often have a hard time saving because they only start saving after they’ve done a lot of expenses — after they’ve paid for their mortgage, rent, car, groceries, and so on. They then realize that they may not have anything left. I always suggest that you keep track of your spending because it will help you find money to save,” says Patrina Dixon, board-certified financial advisor and owner of P. Dixon Consulting, LLC.

See also  Help for big bank - The case of Credit Suisse and the crisis of confidence: an overview - News

You can keep track of your monthly expenses using a budgeting app, personal finance software program, or notebook. Some expenses need to be made every month, such as rent or utility bills; these are considered essential expenses. Non-essential expenses are things that you don’t necessarily have to pay every month and that depend on your desires, such as entertainment and dining out.

read too

Since I started keeping a household book, I was able to reduce my expenses by 20 percent – and now invest money in ETFs

Review your spend to see if there are specific categories you can adjust monthly. You could also familiarize yourself with the 50/30/20 budget rule or the 70/20/10 budget rule.

2. Plan your shopping trips

If you’re looking for ways to cut back on your grocery expenses, Dixon suggests planning your purchases ahead of time so you can get everything you need at once. This can also be useful for saving gas if you usually shop frequently or don’t live near supermarkets.

3. Looks for ways to enjoy small pleasures, but at a reduced price

Reducing non-essential expenses doesn’t necessarily mean giving up things that bring you joy. Instead, Dixon recommends reducing the frequency of each purchase.

For example, let’s say you are a gourmet coffee lover. Alternatively, if you buy coffee at a coffee shop every day, you could go there once or twice a week and add more to your savings.

4. Explores different savings account options

High-interest savings accounts, money market accounts, and savings bonds are all interest-bearing bank accounts that you can use to save and grow your money.

See also  2021 China Securities Company's Collective Asset Management Plan Golden Bull Award Announced Yangtze River Asset Management Won 4 Awards

High-interest savings accounts are similar to the regular savings accounts you find at traditional banks, but offer more competitive interest rates. Call money accounts differ from high-yield savings accounts and savings bonds because they usually offer the ability to use ATM cards or debit cards. With a savings bond, you commit your money to a specific term and receive a fixed interest rate. Which savings account is best for you probably depends on when you need to access your money.

read too

That’s why you need three different bank accounts, says this financial expert — and reveals what they are

Scott Stanley, a certified financial advisor and founder of Pharos Wealth, recommends setting up an automatic transfer from your checking account to a savings account after each paycheck. In this way you can save money without much effort.

5. Make sure you’re using your checking account properly

The purpose of a checking account is to manage day-to-day expenses.

“Most of your direct deposits can go into this account so you can pay your car, your rent, your mortgage, and the various bills,” explains Dixon.

Keep short-term savings for specific goals and emergency funds in a separate account. Stanley also points out that you’ll likely get a higher interest rate with a high-yield savings account than with a checking account.

6. Establishes practical rules for specific goals

Maybe you want to save for a specific financing goal, like a vacation or a new car.

According to Stanley, to make your goal more tangible, you can estimate the expenses for your goal and set a time frame. Then you can review your budget and see how much you can set aside each month to make the goal more achievable.

See also  The American fund Kkr is studying the acquisition of Tim's network

If you’ve found it difficult to save for your goal, you can lower your expectations by increasing the time frame or choosing something with a more realistic cost.

7. Consider a separate account for a specific goal

If you want to track your progress toward a specific goal, a savings account with financial planning tools is for you. Some high-yield savings accounts allow you to label your goals and track progress. Another option is to open a second savings account to track your progress.

8. Check your budget regularly

Once you’ve stuck to a consistent budget, you should review your progress. If something doesn’t go according to plan, you can change it at any time. You should also make adjustments if you recently received a raise or bonus.

read too

Financial expert Jessica Schwarzer reveals: I regularly invest my money in these eight ETFs

You may also like

The arrest warrant against Putin and the tortuous...

Southwest Securities: The global central bank’s strategic allocation...

The 10 richest actors in the world ranked...

Gas, Urso reassures: “Italy independent from Moscow by...

Credit Suisse: Money laundering, Suisse Secrets – the...

Bond: yields down, Bund drops to -10 bps

The Fed’s situation will become more and more...

Stock markets recover after Credit Suisse bailout (-60%)....

Bank tremors in the USA: Hoping for fully...

Piombino, another three months to indicate the final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy