It is difficult not to interpret the activity of the last president of the Soviet Union in the light of what Russia has become today and above all of the war that Moscow has been waging in Ukraine for six months now.

In power from 1985 until the end of the USSR in 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev did not want his disappearance. He just wanted to humanize and modernize her in an attempt to save her. His two main projects, the volume and the perestrojka, centered on freedoms and economic transformation, aimed to bring out a USSR without totalitarianism. But it was a utopian plan. The bet was lost, to take back the title of a book by Gorbachev’s latest spokesman, Andreij Graciev.

Eventually the Soviet Union imploded, a historic event welcomed by Westerners and European peoples as an unexpected miracle and the bearer of an era of democracy. Yet today many exponents ofhomo sovieticusmen and women forged by decades of communism, share the view expressed in the past by Vladimir Putin that the death of the USSR was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the twenty-first century”.

End of glasnost

Putin became president of the Russian Federation on January 1, 2000, initially presenting himself as the antithesis to Boris Yeltsin, responsible for Russia’s descent into hell. Putin was chosen to heal the country, a task he has accomplished. The Russians were grateful to him.

Later Putin also became the anti-Gorbachev by building an image of a virile and determined former KGB agent and basing the ideological framework of his long reign on the authoritarianism and anti-Westernism of Russia.