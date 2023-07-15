Michela Murgia got married, “but don’t wish me well” – News

“A few days ago Lorenzo and I got married civilly. We did it “in articulo mortis” because every day there is a different physical complication. I go in and out of the hospital and now we no longer take anything for granted”. With these words, Michela Murgia announced her civil marriage on her social networks, posting the video of the signatures on Instagram with the song Nobody’s Wife by Anouk in the background.

“We did it reluctantly: if we had had another way to guarantee each other’s rights we would never have resorted to such a patriarchal and limited tool, which forces us to reduce a much richer and stronger experience to the representation of the couple, where the number 2 is the opposite of who we are – underlined the writer, who is suffering from cancer -. No wishes, therefore, because the ritual we would have liked does not yet exist. But it will exist and we want to help bring it to life.

“In a few days in the garden of the house still moving, we will give life to our idea of ​​celebrating the queer family – he explained again -. Our promises will not be the ones we were forced to make the other day.

We want to share it in our own way and we will do it from this profile, without journalists or various media. Our personal experience, like that of all3, today is more political than ever and if I could leave a symbolic legacy, I would like it to be this: another model of relationship, one more for those who have had to fight in life always feeling something less “.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

