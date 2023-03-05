App & Data Modernization

Tuesday February 28, 2023

With its countless 200 services, Microsoft Azure offers a wide range of possibilities – both for companies and for developers. In order to give interested parties a good insight into the broad portfolio of the Microsoft cloud platform and to deepen existing Azure expertise, Microsoft Germany invites you to the hybrid from March 14th to 17th, 2023 Microsoft Azure Solution Summit a.

The following lectures are on the agenda, for example:

It’s a match: software and sustainability

Cloud platform for legal processes based on AKS

Integration in a serverless world

Deep insight into the Azure VMware solution

A smooth move from Azure Functions

Build resilience with a BC/DR strategy

Hyperscale in logistics with Azure SQL database

Microsoft Azure Solution Summit 2023 – register now

Under the motto “Unleash cloud potential“ the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit takes place both on site at the Microsoft headquarters in Munich and virtually. On the first two days there is both an on-site and an online program, which differ in content:

March 14, 2023 (Munich): Experience in exciting sessions and keynotes how industry-leading companies are successfully using Azure solutions. In addition, discuss with top-class representatives of these companies in thematic roundtables. You can also look forward to an extensive supporting program with lots of networking opportunities.

March 14, 2023 (online): Look forward to interesting keynotes and sessions, including topics such as metaverse, artificial intelligence, cloud PC and cloud migration.

March 15, 2023 (Munich): At “Azure Adventure Day: Fundamentals”, an interactive, team-based learning experience, you can learn and test new skills in a real, challenging but also fun environment.

March 15, 2023 (online): In ten sessions and keynotes, learn how you can make the most of current Azure solutions. Topics include sustainability, Azure VMware Solution, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Hyperscale and Azure Kubernetes Service.

Days 3 and 4 are all about knowledge building and deepening as well as certification and take place purely virtually. The spectrum of topics ranges from the implementation of a hybrid infrastructure, DevOps and Azure Well-Architected to the modernization and migration of applications, on-premises infrastructures and open source databases.

Take this opportunity, register for free and secure your place at the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit.

