Apple sold more smartphones than Samsung in the December quarter. However, based on the year as a whole, Samsung remains the market leader. The prospects for 2023 are currently rather subdued.

The global smartphone market collapsed significantly in the fourth quarter. According to Canalys, the sales figures went up down 17 percent. The market thus closed 2022 with a minus of 11 percent: the number of smartphones sold shrank below the 1.2 billion mark.

According to the market researchers, the past year was a “major challenge” for all manufacturers. “Smartphone vendors have struggled in 2022 in a tough macro environment. The fourth quarter marks the worst full-year and Q4 performance in a decade,” said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “Supported by strong promotional incentives from manufacturers and distribution channels, the holiday shopping season has helped reduce inventories. The market development in the 4th quarter of 2022 is in stark contrast to the 4th quarter of 2021, in which there was an increase in demand and an easing of the supply situation.”

Apple increases market share to 25 percent

Canalys expects manufacturers to take a cautious approach to 2023. “Profitability and securing market share are priorities,” added Le Xuan Chiew, Research Analyst at Canalys. “Vendors are cutting costs to adapt to the new market reality. Building strong partnerships with distribution channels will be important in protecting market share as difficult market conditions can easily lead to stressful negotiations for both distribution partners and vendors.”

As in the previous year, Apple delivered more smartphones in the fourth quarter than Samsung. While Apple’s market share increased by two points to 25 percent, the Korean company only increased its share by one point to 20 percent. With regard to the year 2022, Samsung defended its leading position ahead of Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and vivo.

Weak forecast for 2023

Canalys predicts low growth or even stagnating sales figures for 2023. “Although inflationary pressures will gradually ease, the impact of rate hikes, economic slowdown and an increasingly difficult labor market will limit the market’s potential,” Chiew added. “This will negatively impact saturated mid-to-high-end markets such as Western Europe and North America.”