The wateriness of the chorus effect, the gently undulating chords that flow, the dappled lead guitar, the foundational bass, the simple drums that kick in after a third of the song and the backing vocals with co-singer Alicia Edelweiss towards the end – all this characterizes this (Slow -core) song Hole from Vague. Music that is never a facade, but always: what lies behind.

Vague are Simon Dallaserra, Gregor Apfalter, Konstantin Heidler, Juan Marhl and Gabriel Hyden have already released two albums, and their third will follow in May on Siluh Records – entitled “Out Soon”. The song Hole is the fourth single release of the upcoming work.

The single sounds a bit different than the previous album singles. This is mainly due to the fact that songwriting and melody writing is always something very individual, and so is singing, of course. Vague skilfully take advantage of this fact and – with three songwriters and singers – bring variety and unpredictability to the Vague project. For this song – Hole – draws Simon Dallaserra responsible.

The language in which to sing Vague is English. That’s a good thing, the song Hole would only work with the soft sound aesthetic of English.

Bands like Galaxie 500 and Low are the foundation of this song. There should be more songs and bands like this anyway. Or maybe not – because the secret joy of discovering these rare, emotional songs like those of Vague for oneself is one of the beautiful aspects of music.

Nevertheless, music wants to be shared, so here’s the song:

