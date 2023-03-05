Waqarabad District: Religious places of Tandoor, Railway Station, Bus Stand

and surprise bomb disposal team searches at other locations

Waqarabad/ Tandoor: 04. March



Bomb Disposal Team under the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Waqarabad District Mr. N. Koti Reddy IPS. BD) today conducted a surprise search operation in mosques, minarets, other religious places, railway stations, bus stands, cinema theatres, shopping malls, markets and culverts of Tandoor town in the district.

Police sources termed this search operation as a routine operation by the police and said that the purpose of such a sudden search operation is to create an atmosphere of law and order and target anti-social elements. Explosive substances or suspicious items, if kept or being transported, should be disposed of. And at the same time, the confidence of the public should be strengthened that the police department is always vigilant. Today, Tandoor of Waqarabad district. No such explosives or suspicious objects were found during the search operation organized in

Later SP District Waqarabad Mr. N. Koti Reddy IPS said that the team included specially trained police officers and members trained to detect and defuse explosives, whose services were obtained for this purpose. And these teams play an important role in maintaining peace and security of the people by carrying out sudden search operations in different places of the district.

Superintendent of Police Waqarabad District Mr. N. Koti Reddy IPS said that the maintenance of law and order in the district and the protection of the people are among the top priorities of the police department. If they have information about buying and selling of explosives and narcotics, various illegal activities and suspicious persons, they must report to the police immediately. goes

