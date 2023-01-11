Naval blockades nothing more than a fantasy, selective landings aborted at the first attempt, closed ports transformed into immediately open ports. The new agreements with the countries of origin and transit are still an intention, the solidarity of Europe remained on paper. And, to the great misfortune of the Meloni government, the favorable weather. Whatever the Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi says, two and a half months after his inauguration, the “result” of the executive in the management of migratory flows is decidedly negative.