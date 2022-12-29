The Italian bishops’ conference criticizes the government’s crackdown on NGOs Melonsby the mouth of Monsignor Giancarlo Peregoquestioning the legitimacy of the provision in the light of international law and the law of the sea.

“It is paradoxical that an instrument which in recent years has provided security for at least 10% of the people who have landed in our country and in Europe is considered an instrument of insecurity”, the president of the commission for the migrations of the CEI and the Migrantes Foundation.