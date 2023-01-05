There will be no European pact on migrants until 2024. The new Swedish presidency, which will guide the work of the EU Council for the next six months, immediately puts its hands forward: “We will certainly advance the work, but you will not see a complete migration pact during the Swedish presidency. There will be no earlier than spring 2024”, the ambassador of the Swedish representation in Brussels tells the Financial Times Lars Danielsson which specifies ” I receive instructions from the government” –

What comes from the extreme right-wing government in Stockholm is therefore a real slap in the face to the hopes of another right-wing government, the one