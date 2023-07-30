A committee that monitors consumables in the Grand Palace

Hespress Photo destinations: Hespress Hespress from Qasr al-KabirSunday 30 July 2023 – 06:16

On Saturday, a mixed regional committee in the city of Al-Qasr Al-Kabir conducted a tour to monitor prices, quality and cleanliness, which included a group of secret stores and warehouses in which sweets are prepared on the occasion of “Ashura”.

Hespress sources stated, “This campaign comes within the framework of monitoring the prices of foodstuffs, meat, vegetables, fruits, service shops, the cleanliness of the shops, and their working conditions.”

The same sources added that “the committee emphasized to shop owners the necessity of advertising prices on commodities, and respecting the profit margin.” At the same time, it issued a number of warnings, while destroying a significant amount of unfit foodstuffs and some unusable utensils.

The campaign also included “monitoring the quality and cleanliness of materials offered to the consumer on this occasion, which coincides with the summer holidays, and the accompanying increase in consumption.”

It is noteworthy that the committee consisted of the head of the Fourth Administrative Attaché, representatives of the economic and social section of the prefecture of Larache, the economic and social section of Bachaouia, the economic section of the commune, as well as the health department of the commune of Ksar el-Kebir, the administrative police, the National Office for Health Safety of Food Products ONSSA, in addition to security personnel. And the Auxiliary Forces, with the participation of the Moroccan Association for Consumer Protection and Defending His Rights.

Grand Palace observation consumables

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

