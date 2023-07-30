Volunteers for the 2023 National and Paranational Games advance

The Volunteer Commission undoubtedly has a fundamental role in the development of the National and Paranational Games, this is how the departmental commission in Risaralda has been holding weekly meetings in order to identify all the volunteer requirements that are needed.

Currently, there is a registry of volunteers required by each commission, such as the press and communications, lodging and food, protocol, transportation, logistics and technique; In total, it is estimated that in Risaralda there will be close to 1,000 volunteers during the most important sports fairs in the country.

One of the most important advances in this commission is the agreement of wills that will be reached with different university institutions, which was shared with delegates from the Technological University of Pereira, the National Open and Distance University (UNAD), the University Foundation of Andean Area and the Free University of Pereira.

The purpose of said agreement is to establish the entire scope of volunteering in order to establish the alliances required to have part of the volunteers in the different profiles.

Ángela Gómez, a professor at the Technological University of Pereira, is in charge of leading the volunteering process for the fairs. “It is very important that in this case our students of Sports Sciences and the Organizational Management Postgraduate are part of the volunteering of the National Sports Games, what we highlight the most is the development of practical skills such as leadership, teamwork , communication strategies, among others, as well as the importance of gaining experience in an event of such magnitude”, indicated the teacher.

As a good academic, she analyzes the opportunity for her students, in the following way: “volunteering is essential for the personal development project, students will be able to strengthen their empathy, they will learn how to overcome different situations, pressures, frustrations, as well as experience Volunteering will expand the curriculum of each one of them, students will be able to get to know different facets of the country, not only in sports development but also in cultural diversity.”

This is how the works go

The remodeling of the Coliseo Mayor de Pereira Rafael Cuartas Gaviria advances with a view to National and Paranational Games, the tasks are close to 60 percent of the schedule for a stage that will house the conventional sports of Fight and Judo and paranational visual judo.

“The works are going well and are advancing at a good pace, we are leaving the most critical part of the Coliseum, such as the concrete structure and the roof is already being finished,” said Mónica Saldarriaga Escobar, departmental Infrastructure Secretary. This work would be delivered on 30

of September.

